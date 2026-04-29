Auchan Romania at 20 years: a multi-format retailer with over 500 stores, present nationwide

News from Companies

Auchan Romania marks two decades of sustainable commerce in the service of customers, of supporting and developing Romanian producers and promoting Romanian products, of investments and innovation, building one of the most relevant multi-format retail networks in the local market. Over these 20 years, the company has evolved in line with changes in society, the economy and consumer behavior, from a hypermarket-centered model to a complex multichannel ecosystem of integrated solutions for customers and partners, maintaining a guiding thread – low prices.

The main investment directions focused on expanding and modernizing the network, diversifying formats – from hypermarkets to large supermarkets, ultra-proximity stores, franchise, discount formats, an autonomous store and the online store, investments in consistently offering low prices and the “difference in customers’ pockets”, as well as developing sustainability solutions and more.

„In 20 years, Auchan Romania has grown alongside the market, technology and customer expectations, and at the same time has contributed to the modernization of commerce, to the development of Romanian producers and to supporting customers’ purchasing power. We have built step by step a solid company, supported by a unique multi-format strategy at the local level, which allows us to be present in all moments of consumers’ lives. Today, Auchan is one of the most appreciated brands in Romania, and this result is due to our teams, suppliers and partners, to whom we simply say thank you,” said Ionuț Ardeleanu, CEO Auchan Retail România.



Over its 20 years on the local market, the evolution of Auchan Romania can be viewed through key stages that marked the scale and role of the company in Romanian retail.



The first store opened its doors on November 7, 2006, and the company focused on rapidly opening hypermarkets in the most important cities in the country in the following years. Auchan Titan, the first store opened, remains to this day a symbolic and commercial landmark for the company, also being the largest hypermarket in Romania, with an area of 16,000 sqm.



An important moment was the acquisition of Real in 2013–2014, representing the first major leap, consolidating Auchan’s presence in large cities and bringing new teams of professionals, stores and operational expertise. In 2016, the company began its multi-format development, with supermarkets and ultra-proximity stores, as well as the online store. This was accelerated through the partnership with OMV Petrom, with nearly 400 MyAuchan stores in Petrom stations. Starting in 2020, the retailer marked launches and innovations through the introduction of the MyCLUB Auchan loyalty program and the consolidation of the Auchan Retail Media and data insights system, as well as other technology solutions such as Scan & Go, self-checkout, Click & Collect and more. At the same time, the retailer also strengthened its logistics and supply system through the development of the two campuses in Ștefănești and Călan, as well as investments in automation and operational efficiency. Later, in 2022, the development of the ATAC hyper and super discount concept, as well as the launch of the Simply franchise, positioned Auchan as a complete retailer.



This year, Auchan will continue its expansion with a new supermarket in One Gallery Floreasca and a hypermarket in Sun Plaza shopping center, both in Bucharest.



In the long term, the company will continue to develop the ATAC store network, a concept built in Romania and already exported internationally, as well as the large supermarket format. At the same time, the retailer continues the expansion of Simply by Auchan franchise stores, which offer local entrepreneurs a turnkey retail business.



Auchan has also had important initiatives in promoting Romania, through investments in culture and sports. In 2018, Auchan launched the documentary film “Wild Romania”, a large-scale and unique social responsibility project, which was watched by over 80,000 spectators in Romanian cinemas, screened in over 55 countries and awarded the Golden Dolphin at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards. Moreover, since 2019, Auchan has joined as main partner and co-organizer of the Tour of Romania, the most prestigious cycling competition in the country and one of the most important in Southeast Europe. The competition reflects the diversity and specificity of the regions it crosses, from cities with a well-defined cultural heritage to representative natural landscapes, contributing to the promotion of Romania.



Local products and producers, at the core of Auchan’s development model for 20 years



Over the past 20 years, Auchan Romania has built strong partnerships with local suppliers and producers, contributing to the development of the Romanian commercial ecosystem and to expanding access of Romanian products in modern retail.



Today, over 90% of the food products in Auchan come from companies in Romania, and 1,400 private label food items are produced in the country, in collaboration with 140 local producers. Moreover, under the “At the Table in Romania” brand, Auchan has developed a range of 100 products inspired by traditional recipes, made with natural ingredients.



Also, the retailer has developed to date 100 Romanian product filières together with 50 local producers, products with controlled traceability, from seed to shelf. Under the label “We cultivate what’s best!”, Auchan filière products can be found in numerous categories such as fruits and vegetables, butchery, grocery, eggs, fish, dairy, some of them organic.



Auchan places constant emphasis on local sourcing, collaborating extensively with Romanian producers in key categories. The entire poultry range, comprising over 150 references, comes exclusively from Romanian suppliers. In the dairy category, approximately 725 items are produced in Romania through partnerships with 40 local suppliers, and Auchan private label milk is entirely Romanian. In the fruits and vegetables category, the assortment is dominated by Romanian products in a proportion of 90–100% in season, and in bakery and pastry Romanian flour is used.



In the same effort to support local brands, in 2020 Auchan initiated the Romanian Iconic Brands Club, a platform that brings together over 40 national brands and which was also presented in Paris, in the context of the 2024 Olympic Games, in partnership with the Romanian Embassy.



A company built by people: from 800 employees to an organization of 7,000 professionals



At the end of 2006, Auchan Romania had 808 employees. The company’s growth has been supported by constant investments in teams, professional development and an inclusive work environment, a direction reconfirmed in 2026 through the Top Employer certification, for the fourth consecutive year. Today, Auchan Romania has 7,000 employees, over 320 of whom have been part of the team since the opening of the first store in Romania, and almost 50% have more than 10 years’ seniority within the company. At the same time, 46% of managers come from execution positions and have been promoted internally, reflecting a development model built on continuity, performance and internal mobility.



Investments in sustainability and transition to energy from renewable sources



For 20 years, Auchan has promoted responsible behavior, carrying out sustainability initiatives focused on balanced nutrition, reducing food waste, limiting environmental impact, recycling and supporting the circular economy. Among the most important results are the collection of over 1.8 million liters of used cooking oil, the implementation of the first SGR-type system 7 months before the launch of the national program, saving approximately 29 million products from food waste, as well as opening 11 “A new life” shop-in-shops with pre-owned clothes.



Also, with the launch of Auchan Renewable Energy, the retailer accelerated the transition to green energy, with 40 locations being supplied up to 60% with energy from renewable sources, through energy traded via ARE. In this context, in 2024 alone, Auchan Romania reduced emissions generated by energy consumption by over 50%, following investments in the production and use of renewable energy, including the installation of 18,000 photovoltaic panels, as well as modernization of refrigeration equipment and transport optimization.



*This is a press release.