French retailer Auchan launches EUR 1 mln restaurant in Bucharest

French retailer Auchan, which operates a hypermarket chain in Romania, has invested approximately EUR 1 mln in a restaurant located inside the Bucur Obor shopping center in Bucharest.

The 280 square metres unit, inaugurated on May 13, has three serving areas: ground floor (110 seats), mezzanine (56 seats and a children's playground) and an outdoor terrace with an area of 210 sqm. The space combines the concept of a pizzeria, with that of a traditional Romanian restaurant and a cafe area, Economica.net reported.

The restaurant employs 30 people and offers over 150 traditional dishes and fast food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"The opening of this restaurant is a new action toward achieving our mission as a food specialist. We have gastronomy units in all the stores of our hypermarkets, and in the case of the Bucur Obor location, we have opened a stand-alone restaurant, through a concept and a space specific to the HoReCa industry. We bring here the traditional Romanian cuisine, as well as fast-food menus, at the best value for money," said Tiberiu Dănețiu, Marketing Director of Auchan Retail Romania.

(Photo source: Romania.auchan.ro)