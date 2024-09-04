Energy

Auchan and Leroy Merlin install 12.8MWp of PV panels on their Romanian stores

04 September 2024

French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin, both controlled by the Mulliez family, will install over 27,000 PV panels with a combined capacity of 12.8MWp on their Romanian stores under a partnership with Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, according to a press release.

A total of 16 Auchan hypermarkets and 12 Leroy Merlin DIY stores in the country are part of an extensive project to be equipped with photovoltaic panels, covering a total area of ​​over 63,000 square meters, Economica.net reported.

On average, approximately 1,000 panels, with an average power of 400 W per panel, will be installed, thus providing up to 20-30% of a store's energy consumption.

Photovoltaic installations lead to an approximate total production of more than 14,000 MWh per year. Also, by developing this green energy project, the companies actively contribute to reducing the negative impact on the environment, avoiding the production of over 8000 tons of CO2 annually.

The development, construction, and maintenance of solar roofs are provided by Helexia, a leader in the energy transition sector present in Romania since 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

