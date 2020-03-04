Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 08:16
Business
Auchan, Leroy Merlin set up hospital near Bucharest for mild COVID-19 cases
03 April 2020
French retail companies Auchan (hypermarkets) and Leroy Merlin (do-it-yourself), with the support of the Health Ministry and Emergency Situations Department (DSU), have started organizing a hospitalization center for non-critical Covid-19 patients, in the Bucharest-Ilfov area, the companies announced in a press release.

Thus, a building belonging to Leroy Merlin, located on Bucharest’s ring road, in Mogosoaia area, will be transformed into a center for reception, sorting, accommodation and preliminary treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus, while the more serious cases will be transferred to other hospital units.

The allocated surface of 7,500 sqm is equipped with all the basic utilities (water, energy, sewerage, etc.) and will be arranged, thanks to the efforts of all those who join the project, in a pre-hospital unit. After the equipment is completed, the building will be handed over to the medical authorities decided by the Romanian Government, to be operated by professional medical personnel.

“This is how we felt we had to get involved, this seemed to be the most appropriate thing to do: a temporary hospital, even though it is not a full fledged hospital. Here, we want to receive people infected with coronavirus, thus relieving as much pressure as possible from the hospitals. If this proves efficient, we wish to replicate this project in other cities,” said Ionut Ardeleanu, general manager of Auchan Retail Romania, the initiator of the project. He also invited other companies to join forces for continuing the project.

The partnership has benefited from the beginning from the support of Ceetrus, Oney and Decathlon companies, which are also controlled by French investors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Auchan)

