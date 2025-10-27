Entertainment

Attractive Romania platform is now available in six languages, adds 450 new tourist attractions

27 October 2025

More than one year after its launchAttractive Romania/România Atractivă - part of the country’s first national program dedicated to cultural tourism - announced a major expansion. The platform added 450 new tourist landmarks and launched multilingual access in six languages.

The digital platform, developed as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), is now available in Romanian, English, Hungarian, French, German, and Romani, making over 2,000 multimedia materials accessible to a wider international audience.

The platform features texts, photos, videos, audio guides, 3D animations, and virtual tours aimed at promoting Romania’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

The new update brings the total number of listed tourist attractions to over 700, with the 450 additional sites complementing the original 275 main landmarks spread across 12 thematic routes. These routes include Romania’s castles, fortified churches, monasteries of Moldavia, traditional villages, and the Danube Delta’s cultural landscape.

In addition, the platform now allows individuals and institutions to propose new cultural or historical landmarks for inclusion. Eligible submissions will be added to the România Atractivă website and mobile app, which integrates Google Maps to help users design their own travel itineraries.

By mid-2026, the main sites featured on România Atractivă will also be marked by dedicated road signage across the country, further improving accessibility for both domestic and foreign visitors, according to the press release.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romania-atractiva.ro)

