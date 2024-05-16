New multimedia platform Attractive Romania promotes 12 cultural routes to explore in the country

Attractive Romania/România Atractivă was launched this week with the aim of offering local and foreign tourists a new tool to explore the country. The multimedia platform includes 12 thematic routes in 35 counties, listing 275 landmarks to discover.

The program, with a value of over RON 36.3 million, is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and coordinated by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects.

Castles, fortresses or mansions, villages with traditional architecture, fortified or wooden churches, monasteries included in the UNESCO heritage, the Danube Limes, the cultural landscape of the Danube Delta, and the local gastronomy are just some of the program’s themes.

Attractive Romania proposes a total of 12 cultural routes, namely the Route of Castles, the Route of curias from Transylvania, the Route of Kulas, the Route of traditional Romanian gastronomy, the Route of fortified churches, the Route of wooden churches, the Route of monasteries in Moldova, Saint Ladislaus route, the Route of Roman castra, the Route of fortresses, the Route of cultural landscapes from the Danube Delta, and the Route of villages with traditional architecture.

According to the official announcement, by 2026, road signs will also be installed to guide tourists to these routes.

The initiative includes the dedicated website Romania-attractiva.ro and a dedicated mobile app that can be downloaded on both iOS and Android smartphones free of charge.

Moreover, for this program, a digital library was developed in several languages of international circulation, in which the history of each cultural objective is presented.

“Unique in its comprehensive typology of video content, photos, virtual tours, 3D reconstructions, animations, audio guides, presentation texts, and user reviews, the platform aims to provide information about the themes and the objectives included in these routes,” reads the press release.

A total of 275 tourist attractions have been introduced on the platform, and their presentation materials have been translated into English, French, Romanian, and some of them into German and Hungarian, the same source said.

“Cumulatively, more than 5,800 materials were produced, to which are added 98 revitalization plans that will help some landmarks to attract public interest and find sources of self-financing.”

Attractive Romania, the first national program to support cultural-historical tourism, started in 2023 and will be completed in June 2026. The initial mapping and development of content related to the 275 tourist attractions was carried out in the period 2023-2024.

