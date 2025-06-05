Bucharest events: Outdoor classical music concerts at Athenaeum Summer Festival

Baroque and romantic operas, contemporary works, and film music are part of this year's edition of the Athenaeum Summer Festival, set to take place between June 14 and 25.

The program includes two concerts on the Athenaeum Esplanade, with free admission, and three performances at the Athenaeum's Great Hall, featuring the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, international soloists, and ensembles.

The first concert of the festival takes place outdoors, on the Esplanade of the Romanian Athenaeum, and pays homage to the work of the composer Antonio Vivaldi. Under the baton of violinist Rafael Butaru, the Athenaeum String Sextet will perform the Concerto La Stravaganza and the Four Seasons.

The June 15 concert is dedicated to the sound of brass instruments. The Athenaeum Brass Sextet will deliver an program combining classical themes with film music.

On June 18, the George Enescu Philharmonic Symphony Concert, conducted by Ciprian Marinescu and featuring violinist Liviu Prunaru as soloist, will perform a program that includes Verdi's The Force of Destiny Overture, Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8.

On June 24, musician Radu Rățoi will deliver a classical accordion recital with works by Bach, Couperin, Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, and contemporary composers.

The festival ends on June 25 with Carmina Burana and Catulli Carmina in the version for choir, soloists, pianos, and percussion ensemble.

The concerts on June 14 and 15 on the Athenaeum Esplanade are free admission. Tickets for the concerts in the Great Hall can be purchased online.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com