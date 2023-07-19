Romanian rolling stock producer Astra expects 78% rise in revenues this year

Astra Vagoane Călători, one of the largest players on the local rolling stock market, controlled by Valer Blidar, ended last year with a turnover of RON 225 mln (EUR 45 mln), and it estimates its revenues would rise to RON 400 mln (EUR 80 mln) given that the factory has to deliver more trams.

"The factory is operating at full capacity, and this year we will deliver at least 48 trams for Bucharest, four for Arad and two for Braila," said Gheorghe Sirbu, general manager of Astra Vagoane Călători factory, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

At the end of last year, Arad City Hall launched the tender to acquire 25 trams, with financing to be provided through the Regional Operational Program 2021-2027 and PNRR. Astra Vagoane Călători was the only bidder, the value of the tender was RON 200 mln, and the trams are to be delivered in 48 months.

The Arad plant is one of the largest players in the local rolling stock market. Last year, the company delivered 17 trams to Bucharest municipality.

Astra Vagoane Călători won the contract to deliver 100 trams in 40 months for Bucharest City Hall.

(Photo source: Facebook/STB)