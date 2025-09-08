Astra Film Festival brings over 70 documentaries to Romania’s Sibiu in October

Romania’s Astra Film Festival (AFF) announced its official selection for the 2025 edition, promising what organizers call an “essential annual dose of documentary film.” The event, held in Sibiu from October 17 to 26, will showcase more than 70 documentaries from across the world, 65 of them world, international, European or national premieres.

Now in its 32nd year, AFF is Romania’s longest-running film festival and one of Europe’s most respected non-fiction film events.

The 2025 edition introduces a record-breaking nine-day program spanning two weekends, with films competing in five categories: Romania, Eastern Europe, Emerging Voices, DocSchool, and the newly added DocShorts.

Beyond competition, documentaries will be presented in nine thematic strands, tackling issues such as dictatorship, the far-right, fake news, gender roles, and the crises of modern society.

“Documentary film remains a source of clarity and truth, and the festival is an occasion to come together to watch the stories that matter - to reflect collectively and to equip ourselves with a deeper understanding of the world around us,” said Dumitru Budrala, founding director of Astra Film Festival.

Organizers said that two-thirds of the lineup will be available for online streaming across Romania for two weeks after the Awards Gala, expanding access to what is being billed as one of the festival’s most ambitious editions.

The full selection is available on the festival’s official website.

Founded in 1993, Astra Film Festival is included on the European Film Academy’s shortlist and has the right to submit direct nominations to the European Film Awards. It is organized under the High Patronage of the President of Romania, funded by Sibiu City Hall, and supported by the Sibiu County Council.

(Photo source: the organizers)