Classical music returns to central Bucharest with 6th edition of 'George Enescu Festival Square'

Bucharest will host five nights of free classical music performances this month as the sixth edition of the George Enescu Festival Square opens on September 17 in the heart of the Romanian capital. The event, organized by ARCUB, the Cultural Center of the Municipality of Bucharest, in partnership with ARTEXIM under the Ministry of Culture, will run through September 21 in George Enescu Square.

The open-air festival, first held in 2006, is one of the most popular public extensions of the prestigious George Enescu International Festival.

Concerts will feature some of Romania’s best-known musicians and orchestras, including violinist Alexandru Tomescu, pianist Horia Mihail, the Camerata Regală and the George Enescu Philharmonic, alongside young artists supported by the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation.

The closing night will include an operetta performance and a concert by the Radio Romania Big Band.

The program also includes an exhibition titled Passions and Pursuits of the Royal Family Over Time, showcasing more than 60 works by young visual artists.

All performances are free and scheduled daily between 18:00 and 21:30.

Further details are available on Arcub.ro.

