ASSIST Software opens a high-tech AI Center in Suceava

News from Companies

In 2024, Suceava-based ASSIST Software was deemed one of Romania's best artificial intelligence and machine learning companies by the business website for reviews and statistics - Clutch - continuing a long line of awards and badges.

As different industries still struggle with digital transformation, ASSIST Software has fully embraced all the trends and is actively improving emerging technologies. In a landscape where the IT sector has gone through significant disruptions, the 350-employee company from Romania has flourished. Recently, they have completely remodeled parts of their HQ to fit the new markers needed for innovation and creativity.

A space fit for an innovative AI department

With tokens of recognition already under their belts, the AI engineers working at ASSIST are Standford and Microsoft Azure certified and have proven they can undertake any challenge. Therefore, their space needed to reflect their out-of-the-box mentality, passion for innovation, and openness to the future.

With creative meeting rooms, a gadget room fit for VR and AR experiences, and walls you can write on when brilliant ideas strike, the design of the ASSIST AI Center is all about airy features, decluttering, and a "the sky's the limit" attitude.

On opening day, part of the company got together to officially visit and tour the remodeled space. Andrei Viziteu, Head of the AI Department, declared that "the whole idea behind this AI Center is to have a space where all colleagues can get together and share new ideas, maybe find solutions to those tricky challenges. It's a space for all." This affirmation reinforced that the AI Center will never be limited to AI development as innovation sometimes comes after industry and technology clashes.

Self-made AI engineers with outstanding results

The ASSIST Software AI department was created in response to industry changes. However, what helped software developers grow and embrace this new area of AI engineering was all the work that ASSIST Academy had done to promote and support professional and personal development through continuous learning.

ASSIST Academy encompasses the desire to have a healthy and successful career regardless of professional level. It's addressed to students as well as senior developers, and it accommodates all depending on individual needs. This culture of learning has made it easy for software developers who are now brilliant with AI models to transition to another domain.

"This is our way of celebrating your wins and all the certifications, the hopes and dreams that brought us here and those that propel us forward. We have repeatedly proven that we take continuous learning seriously and now we can say that this space and department are the palpable results of ASSIST Academy," said co-founder and managing partner Gheorghe David after the brief opening speeches.

How did ASSIST Software succeed in the AI / ML services market?

Younger companies consider digital transformation and acceleration to be never-before-seen blue ocean propulsors. However, for companies with over 30 years of experience, this is another big wave of digitalization in an incredible, vast environment. If we are to judge from their past endeavors, ASSIST Software is the type of company that has understood what digital transformation means since the 1990s.

"When computers just became household objects, ASSIST Software launched the first digital city in Romania, making headlines. It was an idea ahead of time, but this is truly the type of attitude the company embodies. Therefore, once a disruptor, always a disruptor. We're accustomed to learning fast and adapting even faster," says Alin Calinciuc, Chief Software Development Officer.

What do the clients think of the ASSIST Software and Romanian software services?

What has changed during the age of artificial intelligence (AI) is the pace. Today, you experiment, develop, test, mend, and win as you move. With dozens of AI development contracts and projects where AI implementation and functions are the most important features, the Romanian company continues to garner the attention of many international clients. Most recently, the company made public that it has been working with brands such as Wella on various projects.

As they continue working with international companies worldwide, reviews and recommendations continue to come. From New York, USA, Storia AI's founder Julia Turc says about the Romanian partner: "ASSIST Software was instrumental in building an end-to-end prototype for our product. I was pleasantly surprised to see how much the team enjoys what they're doing and how much they appreciate their work environment."

Working with ASSIST Software

As companies and brands begin to understand the need for digital acceleration, ASSIST Software continues its trek through the quasi-unknown landscape of digital growth for companies who wish to become pioneers in their respective industries. Discussing with custom software development firms such as ASSIST Software might place them on the business breakthrough charts.

__

*This is a Press release.