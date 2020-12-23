Romanian experts launch AI4RO, a new initiative supporting the development of artificial intelligence in RO

An independent group of Romanian experts launched AI4RO (Artificial Intelligence for Romania), an initiative to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.

AI4RO aims to encourage advanced research in the field of AI, as well as to develop a series of programs in this regard together with its members and partners.

It was set up at the initiative of the Secretary of State for Communications Dragos Preda, with the support of a group of Romanian experts: Maria Axente - Advisory Board Member, All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence, United Kingdom (APPG AI); David Timiș - Board Member, AI Council Global Shapers Community (an initiative of the World Economic Forum); Adrian Dan - President of EurasAI; and Ioan Istrate - Vice President of EurasAI.

The purpose of this approach is to develop artificial intelligence responsibly, considering the risks and benefits of large-scale implementation of this technology, as well as respecting fundamental human rights and freedoms, according to a press release.

"Artificial intelligence is a cross-sector technology, and its development depends on the coherence of public and private approaches through their depoliticization and a broad societal consensus. AI represents a unique chance for Romania, our country having all the ingredients to become a leader in this field," said Dragoș Preda, Secretary of State for Electronic Communications within the Ministry of Transport Infrastructure and Communications.

"Today, AI represents a disruptive element within the societies in which we live and a fundamental concept of global technological governance. Romania's special potential in this field is based primarily on the large number of IT engineers and talented programmers, who hold the potential to transition to AI technologies," explained Adrian Dan, President of EurasAI and signatory of the AI4RO declaration.

"Romania must position itself intelligently and strategically for the coming decades, the purpose of this initiative being to create a basis for dialogue and collaboration between all relevant actors, and in the first half of 2021, we will develop a whitepaper on AI development," he added.

The activity of AI4RO will follow a series of fundamental principles: Responsible AI, Open Data, Balanced Labor Market, Stimulus for Economic Development​, and Unique Advantages.

