Finnish artificial intelligence training program launches in Romania

Artificial intelligence (AI) community Bucharest.AI, together with the Romanian-American University (RAU) and the Finland Embassy, announced the launch in Romania of Elements of AI, an online Finnish crash course aiming to educate 1% of European citizens in the basics of AI.

Thus, the Elements of AI course, which so far has over 575,000 citizens enrolled in 170+ countries, is also available in Romanian.

Elements of AI was originally launched in 2018 in English and Finnish with the aim of teaching 1% of the Finnish population on the basics of AI. At the end of 2019, as a legacy from the Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Finnish government decided to make the Elements of AI online course freely available to everyone, according to a press release. The course is to be translated into all official EU languages between 2020-2021 with support from the European Commission.

The course comprises six sections, shedding light on various aspects of AI, including definitions, neural networks, machine learning, and societal implications. It does not require any programming skills, and anyone can access it both in English as well as in the local Romanian language.

(Photo source: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)