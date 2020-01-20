Romanian entrepreneurs to raise EUR 3 mln from the stock market for new dairy plant

The owners of Artesana, a dairy producer based in Tecuci (Galati county, eastern Romania), are planning to raise EUR 3 million from the Bucharest Stock Exchange for building a new factory by the end of this year.

"We are very committed to making this new investment. We want to have the new factory set up by the end of 2020. The business has been growing, the outlook is very good and we thought it would be good to make another investment,” said Alina Donici, founding partner of Artesana, in an interview with Ziarul Financiar daily.

Artesana dairy producer was set up by the Donici family almost eight years ago.

They made the investment decision after visiting a dairy factory in Spain and tasting traditional products.

The entrepreneurs were inspired by the Spanish recipes and started to produce daisy products in Tecuci.

The founders of the company have positive expectations regarding the evolution of the company and the consumption of dairy products.

In 2019, Artesana reported a turnover of EUR 3 mln while the owners expect a growth of 15% this year.

