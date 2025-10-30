The Art of the Game: Bucharest hosts cultural event dedicated to video games and related arts

Bucharest’s ARCUB Cultural Center will open The Art of the Game (TAG) on November 8 - a large-scale cultural event dedicated to video games and related arts. Curated by Elvira Lupșa, the four-month exhibition and event series will run until March 1, 2026, at ARCUB - Hanul Gabroveni, featuring workshops, talks and multimedia performances.

The opening weekend will include discussions, educational events, and live performances exploring the cultural and artistic impact of gaming, according to the organizers.

Highlights include TAG EDU: How education in game dev changed the game in Poland?, featuring Ewa Maria Szczepanowska and Paweł Miechowski of Poland’s Interactive Culture Foundation, and TAG Special: The cultural and artistic relevance of video games, with keynote speaker Jaime Giné, Chief Advisor at Amber Studio and one of the industry’s leading voices.

The TAG Talks series will debut with a panel titled Video Games - between art & market, moderated by Andrei Olaru from Critique Gaming, with guests from Romania and Poland discussing how studios balance creativity and commercial success.

Saturday, November 8, will close with a multimedia concert by Czech duo DVA, known for their work with Amanita Design’s award-winning games, marking their return to the stage after a decade-long hiatus.

On Sunday, November 9, children aged 10–13 can participate in TAG Laboratory: Heroes, Heroines, and Comics, a creative workshop led by artists from Cluj’s ArtiViStory Collective, where participants will design comic strips inspired by their favorite characters.

The Art of the Game will be open to the public Wednesday to Sunday at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni. Tickets are available on Arcub.ro, Entertix.ro, and at ARCUB’s ticket office.

Further details can be found here.

(Photo source: ARCUB)