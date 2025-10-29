Romania travel: Four destinations for a fall getaway

Colorful foliage, tranquil surroundings, and plenty of nature to explore: from mountain towns to wine-country escapes, we've selected below several options for an autumn break.

Buzău Land

This area, located in the southeastern part of the country, in the Carpathian bend, has been a UNESCO Geopark since 2022. It's a completely rural area that offers numerous tourism options, guided by the discovery and exploration of its vast forests, wildlife, and traditions. Among the better-known landmarks of the region are the Eternal Flames near the village of Terca, formed as methane gas reaches the surface from a depth of 3 km; the Mud volcanoes, which generate either mud flows or small explosions; the Sandstone Concretions, the strange-looking stones called trovanți in Romanian; or the rock-hewn dwellings.

This year, the geopark opened additional destinations for summer visits, namely the Oil Seeps in Beciu, Odăile Mushrooms, and the Living Fire in Lopătari. The initiative is part of a strategy to diversify the visitor experience, reduce pressure on already popular natural attractions, and encourage extended visits to the region. It also opened a visitor center in the village of Bozioru, where the public can learn more about the trovanți and a prehistoric Delta, using augmented reality and reconstructed prehistoric fauna.

A list of accommodation options available in the area can be found here.

The mud volcanoes by Razvan Cornel Constantin/ Dreamstime

Nucșoara

The meadows of this commune in Argeş County, in southern Romania, are home to numerous centuries-old beech trees (Fagus sylvatica), essential for carbon sequestration and clean air. Some 2,544 of these trees have been chosen to be part of the project The Forest of Immortal Stories, an initiative of the Nucșoara commune and the non-profit Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) to protect some of the oldest and most spectacular beech trees in Europe. Anyone can adopt such a tree and help preserve this area for future generations. The funding from the project also goes toward developing tourist facilities in the area, some of which are already taking shape following FCC's work. One example is the recently inaugurated themed trail called Nature's Architects. The 3.7 km thematic route highlights three "architects" of nature, namely the bison, reintroduced to the Nucșoara area, the beaver, known for the way it transforms its habitat, and man, who shapes the landscape.

While hiking through the area's wild landscapes, highlights include the Învârtita Lake, a karst lake within the Măgura-Nucşoara nature reserve; the spectacular Vâlsan Gorges; and the Elisabeta Rizea Memorial House, currently undergoing restoration and consolidation. Elisabeta Rizea, together with her husband, participated in the organization and support of the anti-communist partisan group led by Toma Arnăuțoiu. She was imprisoned for this between 1950 and 1956, and 1958 and 1964.

For those with a passion for hiking, Nucșoara also offers a spectacular mountain route to Moldoveanu peak, the highest in the country at 2,544 meters. The route leaves from Nucșoara, through Valea Rea, starting from Stâna lui Burnei.

More on what Nucșoara has to offer and the project The Forest of Immortal Stories here.

Nucşoara by Braduraru Gabriel/ Dreamstime

Braşov

This is one of Romania's most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The cobbled streets and colorful Baroque and Gothic buildings in its Old Town make for the perfect setting for year-round walks. The Council Square (Piața Sfatului) is lined with numerous cafes for when a break is in order, and many of the city's landmarks are there or nearby. Among them are the Black Church, a massive Gothic structure that also hosts classical music concerts, several bastions from the city's old fortifications, and the Museum of Urban Civilization, which offers a glimpse into the life of the city between the 17th and the 19th centuries.

Forests and mountains surround the city, and the nearby hills explode in reds, oranges, and golds during the autumn months. To take in the views, visitors can hike or take the cable car to Mount Tâmpa, which rises behind the old town.

Those who have more days to spend in the area can embark on the Terra Borza Teutonica, a segment of the long-distance trail Via Transilvanica, inaugurated this spring, and which begins in Braşov. The extension spans Saxon and Hungarian villages, medieval or even older, towns, and hills covered with colorful wildflowers. More on it here.

The region of Dealu Mare by Cristian Duminecioiu / Dreamstime

Dealu Mare

This is one of the best-known wine regions in the country, with numerous vineyards spread between Buzău and Prahova counties. Come fall, it makes for a good travel option as it's harvest season and there are plenty of wineries hosting tastings and other events. November may be a bit quieter, but the main draws of a visit to the area are still there: wine, cozy vibes, and the scenic countryside, with the low autumn light and picture-perfect mornings and sunsets.

The destinations are suitable for day or weekend trips from Bucharest or Brașov. For those who choose to spend the end of the week there, guesthouses can be found in Ceptura, Urlați, or Fințești, among others.

For the more active types, the region is also a good spot for cycling, for instance along the Urlați – Ceptura – Fințești – Tohani – Gura Vadului route.

(Opening photo: Braşov by Icononiac | Dreamstime.com)

