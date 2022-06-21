Art Safari and Antipa Museum to swap exhibits for one week

Art event Art Safari, currently taking place at Dacia Romana Palace in Bucharest, and the Grigore Antipa Nature History Museum will swap exhibits for one week and host simultaneous temporary exhibitions.

The Antipa Museum will bring some of its star exhibits to Art Safari, while the latter will set up a temporary exhibition at Antipa, between July 7 and July 10. Art Safari’s temporary exhibition at Antipa will include a selection of contemporary art from the show focused on Irina Dragomir’s work, and works by Theodor Aman.

Photo courtesy of Art Safari

The ongoing, ninth edition of Art Safari hosts an exhibition with more than 150 works of Romanian painter Theodor Aman; the exhibition Picasso, Dali & Falla – Le Tricorne; Red, Yellow, and Blue, with works by artist Irina Dragomir; a photography exhibition with works by German photo-journalist Barbara Klemm; and an exhibition dedicated to avant-garde artist Marcel Iancu.

The event also runs Art Safari Kids, an education program covering creative workshops for children (from 3 to 12 years of age).

(Photo: The Storyalist, courtesy of Art Safari)

