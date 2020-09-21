Art lovers have one more week to visit Art Safari Bucharest

The Bucharest Art Pavilion - Art Safari announced that it extended its visiting program by one week, at the recommendation of culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu. The organizers also said that this way, those who purchased tickets online will have enough time to schedule and enjoy their visit in safe conditions.

Thus, Art Safari Bucharest will also stay open this week, between September 22 and September 27.

“We made this historic decision to give everyone who bought tickets the chance to visit the Pavilion and enjoy the art safely, given that the flow of visitors is controlled,” said Ioana Ciocan, director of Art Safari Bucharest.

The temporary museum covers 11,000 sqm and houses 800 works of art worth over EUR 12 million. It is open in the Victoria Tower building on Calea Victoriei Blvd., in downtown Bucharest. It can be visited Tuesday to Sunday between 12:00 and 21:00 (last entry at 20:30), or during Night Tours starting at 22:00.

The event is held in compliance with current sanitary rules. Visitors are required to wear protective masks when visiting the Art Safari exhibitions and use the disinfectant dispensers installed at the exhibition space. They also have their body temperature measured at the entrance.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers, photo credit The Storyalist)