Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/21/2020 - 14:14
Events
Art lovers have one more week to visit Art Safari Bucharest
21 September 2020
The Bucharest Art Pavilion - Art Safari announced that it extended its visiting program by one week, at the recommendation of culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu. The organizers also said that this way, those who purchased tickets online will have enough time to schedule and enjoy their visit in safe conditions.

Thus, Art Safari Bucharest will also stay open this week, between September 22 and September 27.

“We made this historic decision to give everyone who bought tickets the chance to visit the Pavilion and enjoy the art safely, given that the flow of visitors is controlled,” said Ioana Ciocan, director of Art Safari Bucharest.

The temporary museum covers 11,000 sqm and houses 800 works of art worth over EUR 12 million. It is open in the Victoria Tower building on Calea Victoriei Blvd., in downtown Bucharest. It can be visited Tuesday to Sunday between 12:00 and 21:00 (last entry at 20:30), or during Night Tours starting at 22:00.

The event is held in compliance with current sanitary rules. Visitors are required to wear protective masks when visiting the Art Safari exhibitions and use the disinfectant dispensers installed at the exhibition space. They also have their body temperature measured at the entrance.

Further details are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the organizers, photo credit The Storyalist)

