This year’s Art Safari awaits visitors in downtown Bucharest and at the mall

This year’s edition of Bucharest Art Pavilion - Art Safari will take place in two different spaces: Victoria Tower in downtown Bucharest and the AFI Cotroceni shopping mall, the organizers announced.

The event, set to open on September 11, will feature 11,000 sqm of Romanian heritage and contemporary art, as well as international art.

At Victoria Tower, Art Safari will host an exhibition dedicated to Sabin Bălașa, a famous contemporary painter. The collection will also include eight works of art from the Romanian Chamber of Deputies’ patrimony.

Meanwhile, the Museum Pavilion will be dedicated to Romanian painter Gheorghe Petrașcu.

Israel is the guest country of Art Safari 2020 and will be represented by a large textile installation signed by Gilli Avissar, located in the Art Safari atrium.

Meanwhile, the Art Safari Satellite in AFI Cotroceni will host 1,000 sqm of art, offering four distinct experiences: sculpture, textile arts, a mobile installation signed by Obie Platon, one of the best rated young Romanian artists (painter and graffiti artist), and a large-scale surprise art installation designed for all ages. Access to the AFI-ART Pavilion will be free of charge, between September 11 and September 20.

All events will be held in compliance with current sanitary rules. Visitors will be required to wear protective masks while visiting the Art Safari exhibitions and use the disinfectant dispensers installed at the exhibition space. They will also have their body temperature measured at the entrance.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.artsafari.ro. Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)