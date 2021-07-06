Waste management company resumes activity in Bucharest's District 1

Waste management company Romprest resumed on Sunday, June 6, the waste collection activity in Bucharest's District 1, television station Digi24 reported.

It came almost one week after the company stopped carrying its duties after a conflict with the District City Hall.

The mayor of Bucharest's first district, Clotilde Armand, had called for a state of alert in her district after Romprest refused to carry its duties invoking unpaid bills, G4media.ro reported.

The state of alert must be approved by the Government's representative at the local level (the prefect). The state of alert would simplify the termination of the contract with Romprest by the mayor's office, who could then award a new contract. In fact, Clotilde Armand had announced on June 1 that she would terminate the contract with Romprest.

Meanwhile, Armand announced she would file a complaint against the waste management company for blackmail, and she would request the canceling of the contract in court, Digi24 reported.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)

