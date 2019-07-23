At least three bidders line up for major train purchase contract in Romania

At least three bidders submitted offers in the tender organized by the Romanian Railway Authority (ARF) for the purchase of electric trains, Hotnews.ro reported.

The contract is estimated at between RON 1.77 billion and EUR 4.55 bln (EUR 370 - 960 million), Club Feroviar announced. The size of the deal depends on how many trains ARF will order: 40 or 80. The price includes maintenance and repair over a certain period. There might be more bids, though, the source commented.

The three bidders identified by Club Feroviar are an association formed by Romanian producer Astra Vagoane (owned by local investor Vasile Blidar) and a Chinese partner (CRRC Qingdao Sifang) as well as two foreign producers: Alstom and Siemens.

Other potential bidders include Talgo of Spain and Skoda of the Czech Republic. The deal is financed from the European Union budget.

(Photo: Pixabay)

