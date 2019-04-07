Romania could buy hydrogen-fueled trains

Romania could become the first country in Central and Eastern Europe to buy hydrogen-fueled trains for passenger rail transport, according to Club Feroviar online publication quoted by Economica.net.

Five such trains might be purchased to serve the new North Railway Station - Bucharest Airport line in the country’s capital city, a route that might be opened in 2020, the source said.

According to sources from the ministry of transport consulted by Club Feroviar, at this moment there are talks between the ministries of transport and environment about the possibility of using European funds when purchasing the trains, considering that they are not polluting.

Coradia iLint was the first hydrogen train in the world launched in September 2018 in Germany. Designed to reach a speed of 140 km/h, Alstom's train has zero polluting emissions and is designed for non-electrified railways currently serviced by diesel trains.

(Photo: Pixabay)

