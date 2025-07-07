Bucharest Exchange-listed Arctic Stream appoints Florin Mărginean as new CEO

Arctic Stream SA, a Bucharest Stock Exchange-listed provider of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity integration solutions (BVB: AST), has announced the appointment of Florin Mărginean as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7. Mărginean succeeds company founder Dragoș Diaconu, who will remain involved as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mărginean brings over 25 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications industry, having held senior roles at leading multinational companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, VMware, and Fortinet. Throughout his career, he has led regional teams, managed enterprise and public sector clients, and delivered results in both strategic and operational leadership roles.

The Board’s decision to appoint a new CEO followed a deliberate process focused on enhancing corporate governance, increasing transparency, and preparing the company for its next phase of growth, the company said.

Arctic Stream is also expanding its Board by adding a second non-executive director. This move reflects the growing complexity of the group, which includes strategic partnerships and holdings in companies such as Data Core Systems (23%), Optimizor (50.2%), and Cyber Arena (45%).

Arctic Stream’s current Board of Directors consists of Dragoș Diaconu (Chairman), Vlad Mihu (Vice Chairman), and Diana Stafie (independent member). Diaconu will remain active in company leadership, overseeing the integration of strategic partnerships, investor relations, and the consolidation of key strategic directions in cybersecurity, cloud, innovation, and training.

Founded in 2017, Arctic Stream is a fully Romanian-owned company offering IT infrastructure evaluation, consulting, design, development, and integration services, as well as post-implementation support and maintenance. The company has been a Cisco Certified Premier Partner since 2017 and maintains partnerships with global technology leaders including Dell, Fortinet, NetApp, Nutanix, Palo Alto, VMware, and Hitachi.

