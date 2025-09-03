Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara suspends activity citing high energy prices

The Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara will suspend production from September 5, amid high electricity prices and competitive pressure from imports.

The company anticipates extending the current technical unemployment measures beyond September 30 for an indefinite period, according to a company report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on September 2, as reported by Profit.ro.

Company representatives state that the order book has recorded a sharp decrease, with volumes almost 60% lower than in 2024, which further reinforces the need for this "extended pause".

A day before, the company informed investors that the temporary interruption of activity will take place between September 5 and 30, and employees placed on technical unemployment will receive 75% of their base salary.

(Photo source: Hel080808/Dreamstime.com)