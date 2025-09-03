 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Business

Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara suspends activity citing high energy prices

03 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara will suspend production from September 5, amid high electricity prices and competitive pressure from imports. 

The company anticipates extending the current technical unemployment measures beyond September 30 for an indefinite period, according to a company report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on September 2, as reported by Profit.ro.

Company representatives state that the order book has recorded a sharp decrease, with volumes almost 60% lower than in 2024, which further reinforces the need for this "extended pause".

A day before, the company informed investors that the temporary interruption of activity will take place between September 5 and 30, and employees placed on technical unemployment will receive 75% of their base salary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hel080808/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara suspends activity citing high energy prices

03 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian steel plant ArcelorMittal Hunedoara will suspend production from September 5, amid high electricity prices and competitive pressure from imports. 

The company anticipates extending the current technical unemployment measures beyond September 30 for an indefinite period, according to a company report submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on September 2, as reported by Profit.ro.

Company representatives state that the order book has recorded a sharp decrease, with volumes almost 60% lower than in 2024, which further reinforces the need for this "extended pause".

A day before, the company informed investors that the temporary interruption of activity will take place between September 5 and 30, and employees placed on technical unemployment will receive 75% of their base salary.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hel080808/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 September 2025
Energy
Romanian government pledges lower electricity prices through new measures
03 September 2025
Macro
Romanian PM insists on 10% workforce cut in local administration
03 September 2025
Transport
Bucharest’s subway Line 2 to add two new stations on Pipera–Petricani extension
03 September 2025
Justice
Man who assaulted Asian delivery worker in Bucharest also investigated for sharing fascist symbols online
02 September 2025
Transport
Cluj Airport first in Romania to lift restrictions on liquids in hand luggage
02 September 2025
Education
Education unions to boycott new school year opening and protest austerity measures in Romania
02 September 2025
Politics
Romanian government promotes second reform package for quick approval in Parliament
02 September 2025
Real Estate
Romania ranks fourth in Europe for cheapest housing in 2024, Deloitte study finds