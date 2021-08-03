Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:44
Social

Head of RO emergency services warns of rising COVID-19 infection rates

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said that the country faces the risk of faster COVID-19 spread due to the new strain that is becoming predominant everywhere.

The national average rate of infections "is around 3 per thousand, 2.90 - 3 per thousand," he said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

All localities in the country are monitored, and where local or regional quarantine measures are required, they will be taken.

Otherwise, we could reach more drastic measures at the national level, according to Arafat, who assures that a new countrywide lockdown is not "on the table" at the moment.

"If the growth continues (...) where local and zonal measures are needed, they will be taken. If we do not take them, we will end up taking more drastic national measures, and we are trying to avoid this. At this moment, we do not discuss a total lockdown. We try our best not to get there," Raed Arafat said.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/08/2021 - 08:44
Social

Head of RO emergency services warns of rising COVID-19 infection rates

08 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, said that the country faces the risk of faster COVID-19 spread due to the new strain that is becoming predominant everywhere.

The national average rate of infections "is around 3 per thousand, 2.90 - 3 per thousand," he said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

All localities in the country are monitored, and where local or regional quarantine measures are required, they will be taken.

Otherwise, we could reach more drastic measures at the national level, according to Arafat, who assures that a new countrywide lockdown is not "on the table" at the moment.

"If the growth continues (...) where local and zonal measures are needed, they will be taken. If we do not take them, we will end up taking more drastic national measures, and we are trying to avoid this. At this moment, we do not discuss a total lockdown. We try our best not to get there," Raed Arafat said.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case
04 March 2021
RI +
Romania Insider Monthly Wrap-up February: Things start to look up!
04 March 2021
Justice
Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks
02 March 2021
Justice
Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case
01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
02 March 2021
Culture
Western TV series starring Matthias Schoenaerts to film in Romania