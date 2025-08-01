Floods in northern Romania: More than 800 houses damaged, 300 firefighters still working in the area

More than 680 houses in Suceava country and 170 houses in Neamţ county were impacted in the flash floods that hit northeastern Romania at the end of last week. Forty-one houses were completely destroyed, Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), announced on Friday, August 1.

Three people were killed in the floods, while hundreds were left cut off.

Three hundred firefighters are still working in Suceava county to contain the effects of the floods, Arafat said, quoted by News.ro

"Firefighters were mobilized from several counties and work daily and will continue to work daily until we hand over to the population an area where they can return to their homes, where life can resume," Arafat said.

Food, water, housing containers, and other materials needed by the affected population were sent to those affected by the floods in Suceava and Neamţ.

During the rescue operations in the area, some 120 people were airlifted by helicopters, the DSU head explained. "The first stage was the life-saving intervention stage, which was one of the largest air rescue operations in Romania, where approximately 120 people were rescued with five helicopters right from the roofs of their houses," he explained.

"We have no reports of missing people, at this point, after the firefighters entered the area and checked everything they could; fortunately, we did not find any other deceased people," he said.

In its meeting on August 1, the Government approved the aid for the victims of the floods. Thus, the families of the deceased will receive RON 15,000. The same amount will also go to a family or a single person whose home was less than 75% impacted. The owners of homes impacted by more than 75%, but not destroyed, will receive RON 25,000 each, while RON 30,000 is the amount allocated for those who no longer have homes.

(Photo: Departamentul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă Facebook Page)

