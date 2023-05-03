Romanian FMCG distribution company Aquila invests EUR 12.7 mln in equipment this year

Aquila (BVB: AQ), a Bucharest Exchange listed integrated distribution and logistics services for the consumer goods market in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, announced that it has a EUR 12.7 mln investment budget for the current year dedicated to means of transport and warehouse equipment.

The company has a market capitalization of RON 850 mln (EUR 170 mln).

"We have made a firm commitment to reduce the impact on the environment by renewing the fleet, optimizing transport routes, streamlining logistics operations, defensive driving courses for employees, as well as using alternative energy sources. The scheduled investments follow the company's sustainability strategy, through which we aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10% by 2026, with 2021 as a reference," said Cătălin Vasile, CEO of Aquila.

The company will spend EUR 9 mln to make the payments related to leasing contracts on warehouse automation equipment (EUR 1.4 mln) and means of transport (EUR 7.6 mln). The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved the budget on April 28, 2023.

The company's fleet has over 1,600 vehicles in total, a considerable part being dedicated to the transport of goods that need to be kept at all kinds of temperatures (ambient, refrigerated, frozen), which operate nationally and internationally in over 20 countries in the EU, Switzerland and Great Britain.

(Photo source: the company)