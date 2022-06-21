Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

Romanian distribution and logistics firm Aquila included in FTSE Russell indices

21 June 2022
The shares of the Romanian market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services Aquila Part Prod Com (BVB: AQ) are included starting June 20 in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets.

Aquila became part of the FTSE Global Micro Cap. The inclusion was announced by the global index provider on May 20, following the quarterly review.

The FTSE Russell decision comes just a few months after the listing of Aquila on the Main Market on November 29, 2021.

Aquila was listed on the Main Market following an initial public offering worth RON 367 mln (EUR 74 mln), the largest offer of its kind made by an entrepreneurial company at BVB.

AQ shares are also included in BET, the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and BET-TR, the index that also includes dividends given by the BET companies.

The market capitalization of Aquila is RON 840 mln (EUR 170 mln), nearly 25% down year-to-date.

Along with Aquila, five other companies are present in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices: Purcari Wineries, Conpet, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, Sphera Franchise Group and Transport Trade Services.

Starting today, Romania has, in total, 12 companies included in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to the emerging markets (6 in the FTSE Global All Cap indices and 6 in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices).

(Photo: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

