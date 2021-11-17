Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 13:36
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila raises EUR 74 mln in biggest local IPO in four years

17 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aquila (ticker: AQ), one of the biggest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania has raised RON 367 mln (EUR 74 mln) in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This is the largest IPO competed by a private company in Romania in the last four years.

The final IPO price was set at RON 5.5 per share, at the bottom end of the interval targeted by the company. The demand from retail investors was lower than in the previous IPOs carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year. Still, the tranche allotted to individual investors, which represented 15% of the total number of shares on sale, was 100% underwritten.

“Aquila completed a capital increase of RON 367 million (equivalent to EUR 74 million) through an initial public offering, this being the largest primary public offer made by a company with private shareholding through the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The successful completion of the Public Offer and the trust received from investors give us the opportunity to continue the path of expanding and consolidating the Aquila business to another level,” said Jean Dumitrescu, Investor Relations Director, Aquila.

The new shares sold in the IPO represent a third of the company’s total number of shares after the transaction. Aquila was thus valued at EUR 222 mln, which is 18.3 times more than the net profit reported for 2020 - EUR 12.1 mln.

Local brokerage firm Swiss Capital managed the IPO and BRK Financial Group and Tradeville were distribution agents. Local law firm Schoenherr si Asociatii provided the legal assistance for the IPO.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aquila Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 14:42
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/17/2021 - 13:36
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian FMCG distributor Aquila raises EUR 74 mln in biggest local IPO in four years

17 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Aquila (ticker: AQ), one of the biggest distributors of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania has raised RON 367 mln (EUR 74 mln) in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. This is the largest IPO competed by a private company in Romania in the last four years.

The final IPO price was set at RON 5.5 per share, at the bottom end of the interval targeted by the company. The demand from retail investors was lower than in the previous IPOs carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange this year. Still, the tranche allotted to individual investors, which represented 15% of the total number of shares on sale, was 100% underwritten.

“Aquila completed a capital increase of RON 367 million (equivalent to EUR 74 million) through an initial public offering, this being the largest primary public offer made by a company with private shareholding through the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The successful completion of the Public Offer and the trust received from investors give us the opportunity to continue the path of expanding and consolidating the Aquila business to another level,” said Jean Dumitrescu, Investor Relations Director, Aquila.

The new shares sold in the IPO represent a third of the company’s total number of shares after the transaction. Aquila was thus valued at EUR 222 mln, which is 18.3 times more than the net profit reported for 2020 - EUR 12.1 mln.

Local brokerage firm Swiss Capital managed the IPO and BRK Financial Group and Tradeville were distribution agents. Local law firm Schoenherr si Asociatii provided the legal assistance for the IPO.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aquila Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/04/2021 - 14:42
04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange