APTIQ Global strengthens its Romanian team by integrating CC Tax into APTIQ Tax division

By teaming up with CC Tax, APTIQ Tax will offer specialized financial solutions for SMEs

APTIQ Global has announced the consolidation of its tax advisory division by expanding its integrated services for SMEs, following the affiliation of CC Tax to the APTIQ Tax brand.

APTIQ Tax will continue to offer comprehensive accounting, auditing and tax advisory services, targeting small and medium-sized companies in sectors such as retail, telecommunications, FMCG, real estate, construction, energy, agribusiness and start-ups. This partnership also opens new opportunities in sectors such as energy, healthcare and family offices, where it aims to expand into foreign markets, including Germany and Italy, where APTIQ Global has a significant presence.

APTIQ Tax distinguishes itself in the business advisory services market through its multidisciplinary approach, but also through its flexibility, a fair cost-benefit ratio and customized solutions tailored to the specificities of any SME business.

"The integrated approach and the involvement of experienced professionals in the management of each project, along with proactivity and adaptability, are among the strengths of the APTIQ Tax team. We intend to bring together the experience of APTIQ Global specialists and the pragmatic perspectives of CC Tax, in order to increase our client portfolio and to offer customized solutions that meet the needs of small and medium-sized companies, both in Romania and internationally," said Cornelia Năstase, APTIQ Tax Partner.

"Every APTIQ customer wants us to address their specific requirements in the most personalized way possible - naturally, we all have this need. And this partnership offers precisely such a unique mix of services, designed to fit the specifics of each project. Through APTIQ Tax I Accountess, we address large companies and multinationals by offering financial consulting and management, tax consulting, audit, reorganizations and human resources management. Through APTIQ Tax I CC Tax, we provide SMEs with dedicated financial-accounting solutions, designed to optimally meet the challenges of this client segment," added Mihaela Teleman, Managing Partner with APTIQ Tax.

APTIQ Global offers a full range of integrated advisory services, covering key areas such as legal, M&A, audit, tax and accounting, IT, human resources and valuation, all from a single point of contact. Its entrepreneurial structure capitalizes on partnerships with established experts in these fields, and since last year, the company has expanded its operations both in Romania and in Europe. In Romania, APTIQ Global aims to strengthen its central team and expand its local network, working with partners in the country's main cities: Bucharest, Cluj, Iași, Timișoara, Brașov and Constanța.

CC Tax's affiliation with APTIQ Tax marks a significant step for the future of business consulting, focusing not just on maintaining performance, but on redefining it through innovation and strategic partnerships.

About APTIQ Global:

APTIQ Global is a "one-stop shop" consultancy network organization offering a complete package of professional services for the entire lifecycle of companies. APTIQ Global offers integrated legal, tax and valuation, M&A, consulting and management and project management services in Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Romania, Czech Republic and Turkey, with growth and expansion plans aimed at co-opting specialists with significant experience in these areas to strengthen the network with integrated teams.

About APTIQ Tax I CC Tax:

CC Tax provides tax advisory and accounting services for SMEs, designed to contribute to the growth and profitability of these companies. The CC Tax team distinguishes itself on the financial advisory market through its solid expertise, built on experience and in-depth knowledge of the legislation and the specifics of various industries. CC Tax aims to be a real support for entrepreneurs in Romania, helping them to manage their business in a safe and profitable way, adapted to the needs and challenges of each sector.

About APTIQ Tax I Accountess:

With a team of more than 60 experts in financial consulting and management, financial accounting and tax consulting, human resources management, payroll and financial auditing, Accountess (https://accountess.ro/) caters to medium and large companies, as well as international corporations. Founded in 2003, Accountess contributes to the sustainable development of the organizations for which it works through innovative and profitable financial solutions, backed by technology, creativity and top-notch expertise.

