Job applications sent through eJobs platform in Romania, up 35% year-on-year in June
08 July 2020
More than 1.2 million job applications were sent in June on the online recruitment platforms eJobs, 35% above the level reached in the same period last year.

According to data centralized by eJobs Romania, during the analyzed period, most applications targeted jobs in Bucharest (approximately 700,000), followed by those in Cluj-Napoca (over 200,000 applications), Timisoara (172,000), Iasi and Brasov (both with approximately 160,000 applications).

The areas predominantly envisaged by the candidates were: retail, services, call center / BPO, IT / telecom and banks / financial services. In this context, compared to previous months, there is a decrease in interest in areas such as medicine or pharma, but also a considerable return of those seeking a job in tourism and HoReCa.

According to the quoted source, the age category with the highest number of applications is the one represented by the candidates between 25 and 35 years old, with almost 500,000 applications, in June. At the same time, over 300,000 applications came from those aged between 18 and 24, almost 200,000 from those between 36 and 45, and about 15,000 from young people under 18.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

