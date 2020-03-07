Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s jobless rate rises, but not dramatically yet
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The unemployment rate in Romania under the ILO methodology, namely reflecting the active population actively seeking jobs, rose to 5.2% in May from 4.8% in April, and 3.9% in May 2019.

The data, published by the statistics office INS, reflects the seasonally adjusted data.

In May, the number of people seeking jobs was 463,363, up from 386,257 in February before the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

However, the Government was still supporting companies to keep their employees under technical unemployment status in May. Thus, the figures might further rise in June and the coming months as the companies will gradually lose the state's support.

Separately, the Romanians returned from abroad are unlikely to seek jobs home (which would push ILO unemployment further up). Still, many are just waiting for the relaxation in Western Europe to return there. Unless severe employment problems are seen in Germany, Spain or Italy, the effect of the returned Romanians will be only marginal since the bulk of them fill a segment of the labor market where the supply is scarce in those countries (low-paid jobs).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romania’s jobless rate rises, but not dramatically yet
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The unemployment rate in Romania under the ILO methodology, namely reflecting the active population actively seeking jobs, rose to 5.2% in May from 4.8% in April, and 3.9% in May 2019.

The data, published by the statistics office INS, reflects the seasonally adjusted data.

In May, the number of people seeking jobs was 463,363, up from 386,257 in February before the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

However, the Government was still supporting companies to keep their employees under technical unemployment status in May. Thus, the figures might further rise in June and the coming months as the companies will gradually lose the state's support.

Separately, the Romanians returned from abroad are unlikely to seek jobs home (which would push ILO unemployment further up). Still, many are just waiting for the relaxation in Western Europe to return there. Unless severe employment problems are seen in Germany, Spain or Italy, the effect of the returned Romanians will be only marginal since the bulk of them fill a segment of the labor market where the supply is scarce in those countries (low-paid jobs).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products