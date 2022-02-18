Apex Alliance appoints new GM for Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance announced on February 17 that it appointed Vlad Cimuca as general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca business hotel, an initial investment of EUR 22.5 million.

Cimuca has 17 years of experience in hospitality. He previously held the position of hotel manager at DoubleTree by Hilton.

“We see a slow business recovery for the hospitality industry and estimate an improvement in the upcoming period mainly due to the relaxation and elimination of the pandemic restrictions announced by several European countries, with Romania also being able to fit the trend. This perspective is long expected by the hospitality industry, which, strongly hit by the pandemic, was forced to keep its tariffs below the 2019 levels, despite the cost increase for most products and services in the market,” the new GM said.

“In these market conditions, we aim for a fresh start, with the best Chef, best customer journey and segmentation approach. In today’s world, focusing on a purely business or leisure segmentation is too simplistic to cover modern customer psychographics. We must have a clear picture of the guests we want to serve from both a strategic and tactical perspective,” he added.

The hotel’s investment plan includes a new menu concept already implemented for the hotel restaurant and redesigning the outdoor terrace. It also plans to double the number of employees in post-pandemic conditions.

The 4-star Courtyard by Marriott Bucharest Floreasca hotel, opened in October 2019, has 259 rooms spread over 13 floors, seven conference venues and a restaurant.

(Photo source: the company)