Central Romania: DoubleTree by Hilton hotel to open in Brașov

A DoubleTree by Hilton hotel is scheduled to open in Brașov in 2024, Hilton said in an announcement regarding the expansion of its DoubleTree by Hilton portfolio.

DoubleTree by Hilton Brasov City Centre, the first Hilton hotel in the city, will operate under a management agreement between Hilton and Crown Venus Residence Estate SRL. Amenities will include a sky bar, a casino with a separate entrance, meeting facilities, and a fitness and wellness center.

It will be the fifth DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in the country, after the ones in Sighișoara, Cluj, Oradea, and Bucharest. In the country, the hospitality chain is present with Hampton by Hilton hotels in Cluj and Iași, two Hilton Garden Inn hotels in Bucharest (Old Town and Airport), Hilton Sibiu and Athenee Palace Hilton Bucharest.

DoubleTree is Hilton’s fastest-growing full-service brand in Europe, with 37 hotels expected to open in the region in the next five years, the hospitality company said. More than 120 DoubleTree by Hilton properties are currently operating in Europe.

“Since its arrival in Europe in 2008, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to lead the way for European upscale growth, now operating in 19 countries with plans to launch in seven more in the coming years. A brand highly suited to capture owner demand for conversion properties, DoubleTree by Hilton’s considerable global reputation and loyal customer base makes the brand an attractive opportunity for development. With Hilton reaching 600 hotels across Europe, Middle East and Africa, 140 of which are under DoubleTree by Hilton, these six hotels are strategically located to capture the growth in consumer preference and business demands while marking an entry for Hilton into new destinations,” Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development, EMEA, Hilton said.

DoubleTree by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 615 hotels with more than 142,000 rooms across 50 countries and territories.

Global hospitality company Hilton has a portfolio of 18 brands comprising more than 6,700 properties and more than 1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories.

(Photo: Pixabay)

