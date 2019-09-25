Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 09:17
Business
Romanian antibiotics producer’s GM aims to double employees’ wages in 5 years
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general manager of Romanian state-controlled antibiotics producer Antibiotice Iasi, Ioan Nani, aims to increase the company’s sales and profitability and be able to double the employees’ wages in the next five years, to stop external migration. He says that the managers not the employees are responsible to increase wages.

“I am working on a business plan until 2030, in which I have considered the hypothesis that, if Antibiotice doesn’t pay an average salary of at least EUR 1,500, by 2025-2030, we risk running out of qualified and overqualified workforce. If now we pay on average EUR 750-800 (net), how much does this business need to grow to reach an average salary of EUR 1,500? We should triple our turnover and profitability,” said Ioan Nani, who has 30 years of experience in the pharma sector, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

His vision is contrary to that of leaders in big companies in Romania, who have been complaining about rising workforce costs. In the last five years, the average wage in Romania increased by 70% to about RON 3,100 (EUR 660) net per month, mainly due to the Government’s decisions to increase the minimum wage and the salaries in the public sector.

Antibiotice Iasi is the third-biggest drug producer in Romania, with a turnover of RON 365 million (EUR 78 mln) and a net profit of RON 34 million (EUR 7.2 mln) in 2018. The company has about 1,400 employees.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 09:17
Business
Romanian antibiotics producer’s GM aims to double employees’ wages in 5 years
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The general manager of Romanian state-controlled antibiotics producer Antibiotice Iasi, Ioan Nani, aims to increase the company’s sales and profitability and be able to double the employees’ wages in the next five years, to stop external migration. He says that the managers not the employees are responsible to increase wages.

“I am working on a business plan until 2030, in which I have considered the hypothesis that, if Antibiotice doesn’t pay an average salary of at least EUR 1,500, by 2025-2030, we risk running out of qualified and overqualified workforce. If now we pay on average EUR 750-800 (net), how much does this business need to grow to reach an average salary of EUR 1,500? We should triple our turnover and profitability,” said Ioan Nani, who has 30 years of experience in the pharma sector, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

His vision is contrary to that of leaders in big companies in Romania, who have been complaining about rising workforce costs. In the last five years, the average wage in Romania increased by 70% to about RON 3,100 (EUR 660) net per month, mainly due to the Government’s decisions to increase the minimum wage and the salaries in the public sector.

Antibiotice Iasi is the third-biggest drug producer in Romania, with a turnover of RON 365 million (EUR 78 mln) and a net profit of RON 34 million (EUR 7.2 mln) in 2018. The company has about 1,400 employees.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antibiotice.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police
20 September 2019
Entertainment
Watch: Top foreign music videos shot in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40