Net wages in Romania up 15% for fourth month in row

The average net wage in Romanian rose by 15.2% in July compared to the same month last year, to RON 3,119 (EUR 660), according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The net wage thus posted an annual growth rate close to 15% for the fourth month in a row.

The wages in education and public administration increased by 18% and 15% respectively. In construction, they soared by 50% year-on-year thanks to fiscal allowances and tight labour market. In other industries the wages increased by rates of around 20% year-on-year.

Furthermore, the average net wage increased by 16.5% in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year and by 15.0% in Q2.

In real terms -- or comparable consumer prices, salaries increased at slightly lower rates, yet in the double digit region: 12.4% year-on-year in Q1 and 10.6% year-on-year in Q2. In July, the real annual growth in net wages was 10.6%.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

