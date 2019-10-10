RO drug producer Antibiotice seeks to expand exports in Vietnam

Antibiotice Iasi, one of the most important producers in the Romanian pharmaceutical industry and the main global producers of nystatin, an antifungal active substance, intends to register for sale in Vietnam over 25 new products in various therapeutic areas, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The company’s exports to Vietnam now amount for some USD 10 mln (EUR 9.1 mln), of total annual exports of EUR 31.5 mln.

Exports accounted last year for 35% of the company’s total turnover, resulting in a share of close to 10% held by the Vietnamese market in the total sales of Antibiotice.

Antibiotice started selling to Vietnam for the first time in 2001 with the active substance nystatin, for which the company is a global leader.

In 2004, it also started selling there the first sterile injectable products, namely penicillin anti-infectious products, and in 2016 Antibiotice opened its own office in Hanoi, the company’s representatives said on the occasion of the recent visit by the ambassador of the Republic of Vietnam, Dang Tran Phong, at its factory in Iasi.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]