Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian drug maker Antibiotice to expand in former Yugoslav countries
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Antibiotice Iasi, one of the leading Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturers specializing in generic drugs, has found business opportunities in new markets such as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Macao, and will develop projects in Slovenia, Croatia and Montenegro, according to the half-yearly report published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company reported a net profit of RON 22.3 million (EUR 4.7 mln) in the first six months of 2019, 11% higher compared to the same period of 2018, with sales revenues of RON 172.3 mln (EUR 36.3 mln), 9% higher than last year, News.ro reported.

The Government holds a 53% stake in the company. Antibiotice has a market capitalization of RON 349 mln (EUR 73.5 mln).

“The development strategy on the European market also targets the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, where, starting from the coordination center in Serbia, we develop projects in countries such as Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro. Exports in the Russia & CIS area will be concentrated in perspective around the Ukrainian office, from where we will coordinate the projects we have in this area,” the report shows.

Currently, about 29% of the company’s production goes to export.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/13/2019 - 08:12
Business
Romanian drug maker Antibiotice to expand in former Yugoslav countries
13 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Antibiotice Iasi, one of the leading Romanian pharmaceutical manufacturers specializing in generic drugs, has found business opportunities in new markets such as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Cambodia and Macao, and will develop projects in Slovenia, Croatia and Montenegro, according to the half-yearly report published on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

The company reported a net profit of RON 22.3 million (EUR 4.7 mln) in the first six months of 2019, 11% higher compared to the same period of 2018, with sales revenues of RON 172.3 mln (EUR 36.3 mln), 9% higher than last year, News.ro reported.

The Government holds a 53% stake in the company. Antibiotice has a market capitalization of RON 349 mln (EUR 73.5 mln).

“The development strategy on the European market also targets the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, where, starting from the coordination center in Serbia, we develop projects in countries such as Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro. Exports in the Russia & CIS area will be concentrated in perspective around the Ukrainian office, from where we will coordinate the projects we have in this area,” the report shows.

Currently, about 29% of the company’s production goes to export.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40