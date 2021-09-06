Romanian energy market regulator ANRE expects more price hikes this winter

The residential end-user natural gas price will double in the coming winter, compared to the previous one, according to estimates of the vice-president of the Romanian energy market regulator (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy Bege, Antena3.ro reported.

Despite very ambiguous statements of ANRE officials and of minister of economy Virgil Popescu, the current developments point to the energy prices rising further as opposed to the central bank’s expectations for stabilisation.

The high prices on the spot market will surface, for electricity and natural gas as well, in the residential prices at the beginning of next year, the ANRE vice-president stated. He argued that the Romanian authorities could do nothing about this because the same high (natural gas prices) are everywhere in Europe.

Speaking at an energy conference, the Romanian minister of economy Virgil Popescu blamed the Russians (Gazprom) for pushing up the natural gas prices. But it all will end after North Stream 2 (supposed to carry Russian gas as well) will become operational, he assured, according to Focus-energetic.ro.

To help the people face the high energy prices, minister Popescu announced the vulnerable consumer law and another immediate measure to help households overcome the winter by disbursing subsidies. But the Government has not decided whether subsidies will be paid for those with consumption, or incomes, below average. As well, he did not say when such subsidies would be disbursed.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)