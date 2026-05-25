Transport

AnimaWings becomes official airline partner of Romania’s Olympic team

25 May 2026

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AnimaWings has signed a strategic partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), becoming the official airline partner of Team Romania. The agreement will support the travel needs of Romanian athletes and official delegations heading to training camps and international competitions.

The airline said athletes and official delegations will benefit from its full-service offering, including checked baggage, cabin baggage, seat selection, and premium onboard services.

“We want to be a trusted partner for Team Romania and contribute, through what we do, to supporting Romanian athletes representing Romania at the highest level,” said Marius Pandel, CEO and co-founder of AnimaWings. “Through every AnimaWings aircraft carrying the Romanian tricolor across major airports around the world, we aim to promote Romania and the people who inspire through performance.”

In his turn, Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, said the partnership represents “more than a collaboration” and described it as concrete support for Romania’s Olympic movement and long-term goals.

“Together we continue the team spirit and the desire to perform at the highest level, because when we work as a team, Romania can fly high,” Covaliu said.

The announcement event was also attended by Romanian athletes, including Mihaela Cambei, silver medalist at the 2024 Summer Olympics, and Bernadette Szocs, who won silver at the 2025 World Championships in women’s doubles.

AnimaWings’ regular flight network includes domestic routes connecting Bucharest with Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, and Oradea, as well as major European destinations such as Paris, Geneva, Milan, Munich, London, Istanbul, Stockholm, Prague, Athens, Vienna, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, and Rotterdam, with departures from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, or Timișoara.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Simona Halep, who became a brand ambassador for the airline.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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Transport

AnimaWings becomes official airline partner of Romania’s Olympic team

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AnimaWings has signed a strategic partnership with the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR), becoming the official airline partner of Team Romania. The agreement will support the travel needs of Romanian athletes and official delegations heading to training camps and international competitions.

The airline said athletes and official delegations will benefit from its full-service offering, including checked baggage, cabin baggage, seat selection, and premium onboard services.

“We want to be a trusted partner for Team Romania and contribute, through what we do, to supporting Romanian athletes representing Romania at the highest level,” said Marius Pandel, CEO and co-founder of AnimaWings. “Through every AnimaWings aircraft carrying the Romanian tricolor across major airports around the world, we aim to promote Romania and the people who inspire through performance.”

In his turn, Mihai Covaliu, president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, said the partnership represents “more than a collaboration” and described it as concrete support for Romania’s Olympic movement and long-term goals.

“Together we continue the team spirit and the desire to perform at the highest level, because when we work as a team, Romania can fly high,” Covaliu said.

The announcement event was also attended by Romanian athletes, including Mihaela Cambei, silver medalist at the 2024 Summer Olympics, and Bernadette Szocs, who won silver at the 2025 World Championships in women’s doubles.

AnimaWings’ regular flight network includes domestic routes connecting Bucharest with Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, and Oradea, as well as major European destinations such as Paris, Geneva, Milan, Munich, London, Istanbul, Stockholm, Prague, Athens, Vienna, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, and Rotterdam, with departures from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, or Timișoara.

The company also recently announced a partnership with Simona Halep, who became a brand ambassador for the airline.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

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