Wizz Air removes six routes from airports in Romania

Last week, the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the discontinuation of six routes connecting Romania to major European destinations, according to Boardingpass.ro. The decision came amid a reshuffling of Wizz Air’s operational network.

The flights in question originated from Bucharest’s two airports, namely “Henri Coandă” Otopeni and “Aurel Vlaicu” Băneasa, as well as regional airports such as those in Craiova and Timișoara, BoardingPass reported.

Four routes were cancelled from the two Bucharest airports:

Bucharest – Bratislava (Slovakia). Flights will be discontinued at the beginning of summer, with the last scheduled flight on June 29, 2026.

Bucharest – Paris Orly (France). The connection will be eliminated after August 9, 2026. The low-cost operator will keep only flights to Beauvais airport in its portfolio.

Bucharest – Pescara (Italy). Wizz Air will permanently abandon this route at the end of the official 2026 summer season.

Bucharest Băneasa – Wroclaw (Poland). This direct air connection will be suspended toward the end of the year, starting with the final days of October 2026.

Wizz Air has also decided to completely cancel the launch of the route to Birmingham (United Kingdom) from the “Traian Vuia” airport in Timișoara, even though the flights were scheduled to begin on May 21, 2026, with a frequency of two flights per week.

Moreover, beginning at the end of June 2026, the airline will cancel all regular flights operated between Craiova airport and Memmingen (Germany).

Wizz Air’s announcement came after Flyone, a private low-cost airline headquartered in Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, decided last week to cancel nearly all its routes to and from Otopeni Airport in Bucharest. In total, the company cancelled 8 of its 11 routes.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)