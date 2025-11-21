Romanian airline AnimaWings announces new holiday routes from Timișoara

Romanian airline AnimaWings announced on Friday, November 21, that starting in 2026, it will operate five new air routes from Timișoara International Airport, serving holiday destinations in Italy and Greece.

The new connections include Athens (ATH), Olbia – Sardinia (OLB), Kefalonia (EFL), Thessaloniki (SKG), and Kavala (KVA).

“We want Timișoara to become a reference point in our network and to offer passengers in the western part of the country quick access to increasingly diverse holiday destinations,” said Marius Pandel, president of AnimaWings. “Starting next operational season, we will allocate two new Airbus A220 aircraft to the Timișoara base, configured with 148 seats and offering enhanced comfort,” he added, cited by News.ro.

Starting on April 7, 2026, AnimaWings will operate the Timișoara–Athens route as a regular service, year-round, with two weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays, with fares starting from EUR 79.99 per segment.

Between June 8 and September 28, 2026, the company will also introduce the regular Timișoara–Olbia (Sardinia) route, with weekly service on Tuesdays, with prices starting from EUR 99.99 per segment.

The charter route Timișoara–Kefalonia will be operated every Monday between June 4 and September 24, with fares starting from EUR 104 per segment.

Similarly, the Timișoara–Thessaloniki route will be available every Saturday, with prices starting from EUR 104 starting April 4 until October 24, 2026.

Additionally, between June 8 and September 28, 2026, passengers will have access to the charter Timișoara–Kavala route, operated every Monday, with fares starting from EUR 99 per segment.

For all newly launched flights, airline tickets include cabin baggage (2 pieces, 8 kg and 4 kg), free seat selection from the moment of booking, and free online or offline (airport) check-in.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: colicaranica | Dreamstime.com)