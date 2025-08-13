Transport

AnimaWings launches new direct flights from Romania to Istanbul

13 August 2025

Airline AnimaWings is set to launch new direct flights to Istanbul from Bucharest, Iași, Cluj, Timișoara, and Craiova, starting in October 2025.

The new routes complement the network already announced at the beginning of summer, which includes flights to Istanbul, a first for Romania, from Timișoara and Craiova, expanding Romania’s regional connectivity with one of the most important global transport and business hubs.

The new flights are:

  • Bucharest (OTP) – Istanbul (IST): from October 8, 2025, 5 flights per week, from EUR 49.99/person/one-way
  • Iași (IAS) – Istanbul (IST): from October 8, 2025, 3 flights per week, from EUR 49.99/person/one-way
  • Cluj (CLJ) – Istanbul (IST): from October 16, 2025, 2 flights per week, from EUR 49.99/person/one-way
  • Timișoara (TSR) – Istanbul (IST): from October 3, 2025, 2 flights per week, from EUR 59.99/person/one-way
  • Craiova (CRA) – Istanbul (IST): from October 3, 2025, 2 flights per week, from EUR 59.99/person/one-way

The flights will be operated with Airbus A220 aircraft, part of the order of 12 Airbus A220 units that AnimaWings has contracted to expand its fleet in the coming years. A new aircraft will be received this autumn, supporting the growth of the regular route network, according to Profit.ro.

Romanian airline AnimaWings was inaugurated in 2020 and is part of Memento Group, alongside the tour operator Christian Tour. The airline will increase its fleet this year with 2 more Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and next year with another 4 aircraft. 

(Photo source: AnimaWings on Facebook)

