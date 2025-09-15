The Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling association will hold the March for Animal Rights in Bucharest on October 4, to mark International Animal Day.

The march will start at 11 AM at the National Theater Park, and will go on to Piața Victoriei.

Organizers say they aim to bring to the forefront the suffering of innocent beings and the need for respect and protection for all voiceless creatures.

The association notes that the issue is not without importance.

“Every day, millions of animals suffer because of abuse, exploitation, or neglect. Their cries are too little heard, but we can be the voice they need. Every step counts. Every voice counts. Every open heart can save a life,” the Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling said, cited by Petscats.ro.

The organizers invite participants to carry signs with messages for animal rights, share information on social media, and become involved in the future. They also encourage vegan diets and an end to cruelty in Romanian and European farms and slaughterhouses.

The association also encourages pet adoptions and sterilizations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Free - Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling on Facebook)