Events

Animal rights march to take place in Bucharest in October

15 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling association will hold the March for Animal Rights in Bucharest on October 4, to mark International Animal Day.

The march will start at 11 AM at the National Theater Park, and will go on to Piața Victoriei.

Organizers say they aim to bring to the forefront the suffering of innocent beings and the need for respect and protection for all voiceless creatures.

The association notes that the issue is not without importance.

“Every day, millions of animals suffer because of abuse, exploitation, or neglect. Their cries are too little heard, but we can be the voice they need. Every step counts. Every voice counts. Every open heart can save a life,” the Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling said, cited by Petscats.ro.

The organizers invite participants to carry signs with messages for animal rights, share information on social media, and become involved in the future. They also encourage vegan diets and an end to cruelty in Romanian and European farms and slaughterhouses. 

The association also encourages pet adoptions and sterilizations. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Free - Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Events

Animal rights march to take place in Bucharest in October

15 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling association will hold the March for Animal Rights in Bucharest on October 4, to mark International Animal Day.

The march will start at 11 AM at the National Theater Park, and will go on to Piața Victoriei.

Organizers say they aim to bring to the forefront the suffering of innocent beings and the need for respect and protection for all voiceless creatures.

The association notes that the issue is not without importance.

“Every day, millions of animals suffer because of abuse, exploitation, or neglect. Their cries are too little heard, but we can be the voice they need. Every step counts. Every voice counts. Every open heart can save a life,” the Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling said, cited by Petscats.ro.

The organizers invite participants to carry signs with messages for animal rights, share information on social media, and become involved in the future. They also encourage vegan diets and an end to cruelty in Romanian and European farms and slaughterhouses. 

The association also encourages pet adoptions and sterilizations. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Free - Freedom and Respect for Every Earthling on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2025
Politics
Maia Sandu, Donald Trump top list of world leaders most trusted by Romanians
16 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for complicity in attempted coup in Romania
16 September 2025
Defense
Romania in talks with Ukraine for joint drone production, minister says
16 September 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Moldova launches new stock exchange with support from Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Alba Iulia enters Guinness World Records with longest table made from recycled materials
15 September 2025
Business
Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds
15 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s goal to join OECD by 2026 “achievable,” secretary-general says during visit to Bucharest
15 September 2025
Sports
Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris