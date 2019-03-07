Former head of RO insurance market regulator gets 42-month sentence

Angela Toncescu, the former head of the insurance market supervisor (CSA, currently part of ASF), was sentenced to 42 months in prison for abuse of office in the case of Astra Asigurari bankruptcy, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Magistrates also decided to convict two former deputy CSA chairpersons, Tudor Baltă and Constantin Buzoianu, who received 42 months of imprisonment for abuse of office as well. The decisions are not final.

In this case, Dan Adamescu, the owner of the bankrupt insurance firm was indicted as well, but the trial ended after he died. In his position of head of Astra’s supervisory board, Adamescu has allegedly derived personal benefits for himself and affiliated entities.

