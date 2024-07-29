Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan protested on Sunday, July 28, in front of the French Embassy in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they believe parodied the Last Supper.

The Tate brothers, who are on trial in Romania for a series of crimes, including human trafficking and rape, along with several associates, brought icons and placards reading "Stand up for Christianity," "Christianity will not be mocked," and "Boycott the Olympics."

The brothers’ protest lasted for under an hour, according to Libertatea.

On Friday evening, July 26, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, a skit resembling the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles having their last meal before betrayal and crucifixion caused outrage among Christian viewers worldwide. The scene featured drag queens, a trans model, and a naked singer.

The Catholic Church in France expressed its dismay over a ceremony that "included scenes mocking Christianity." In Romania, the former spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, Vasile Bănescu, said on Facebook that the skit showed the “real, hideous face of ideologically possessed and depraved people, who are not themselves unless they mock, defy, and tarnish everything pure and holy.”

Following the reactions worldwide, the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics apologized for the skit.

"There was never any intention to show disrespect to any religious group. The ceremony aimed to celebrate the tolerance of the community," said Anne Descamps, the spokesperson for the 2024 Paris Olympics, at a press conference.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hustlers University 4.0 on Facebook)