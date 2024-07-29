Society

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan protest in Bucharest against Paris Olympics opening ceremony

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan protested on Sunday, July 28, in front of the French Embassy in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they believe parodied the Last Supper.

The Tate brothers, who are on trial in Romania for a series of crimes, including human trafficking and rape, along with several associates, brought icons and placards reading "Stand up for Christianity," "Christianity will not be mocked," and "Boycott the Olympics."

The brothers’ protest lasted for under an hour, according to Libertatea.

On Friday evening, July 26, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, a skit resembling the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles having their last meal before betrayal and crucifixion caused outrage among Christian viewers worldwide. The scene featured drag queens, a trans model, and a naked singer.

The Catholic Church in France expressed its dismay over a ceremony that "included scenes mocking Christianity." In Romania, the former spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, Vasile Bănescu, said on Facebook that the skit showed the “real, hideous face of ideologically possessed and depraved people, who are not themselves unless they mock, defy, and tarnish everything pure and holy.”

Following the reactions worldwide, the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics apologized for the skit.

"There was never any intention to show disrespect to any religious group. The ceremony aimed to celebrate the tolerance of the community," said Anne Descamps, the spokesperson for the 2024 Paris Olympics, at a press conference.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hustlers University 4.0 on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Society

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan protest in Bucharest against Paris Olympics opening ceremony

29 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan protested on Sunday, July 28, in front of the French Embassy in Bucharest to express their dissatisfaction with the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which they believe parodied the Last Supper.

The Tate brothers, who are on trial in Romania for a series of crimes, including human trafficking and rape, along with several associates, brought icons and placards reading "Stand up for Christianity," "Christianity will not be mocked," and "Boycott the Olympics."

The brothers’ protest lasted for under an hour, according to Libertatea.

On Friday evening, July 26, at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, a skit resembling the biblical scene of Jesus Christ and his apostles having their last meal before betrayal and crucifixion caused outrage among Christian viewers worldwide. The scene featured drag queens, a trans model, and a naked singer.

The Catholic Church in France expressed its dismay over a ceremony that "included scenes mocking Christianity." In Romania, the former spokesperson for the Romanian Orthodox Church, Vasile Bănescu, said on Facebook that the skit showed the “real, hideous face of ideologically possessed and depraved people, who are not themselves unless they mock, defy, and tarnish everything pure and holy.”

Following the reactions worldwide, the organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics apologized for the skit.

"There was never any intention to show disrespect to any religious group. The ceremony aimed to celebrate the tolerance of the community," said Anne Descamps, the spokesperson for the 2024 Paris Olympics, at a press conference.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Hustlers University 4.0 on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2024
Macro
Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe
30 July 2024
Sports
Storia index: Sibiu, Arad and Oradea are Romania’s best-developed cities in terms of bike lanes
30 July 2024
Energy
PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania
30 July 2024
M&A
EssilorLuxottica enters Romanian eyewear retail market after acquiring Innova Capital's stake in Optical Investment Group
30 July 2024
Justice
Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students
30 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
29 July 2024
Events
Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic announces star-studded 2024-2025 season
29 July 2024
Healthcare
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Bucharest