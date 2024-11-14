Renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu to perform in Cluj-Napoca in 2025

Dutch classical music star André Rieu will return to Romania for two concerts at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on November 13 and 14, 2025.

Rieu’s concerts in Romania, where he enjoys a high degree of popularity, have set multiple attendance records. In 2015 and 2016, he performed nine sold-out shows in Bucharest’s Constitution Square for over 110,000 attendees. His 2019 and 2023 performances at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca also sold out nine times, drawing over 72,000 fans.

Known as the "King of the Waltz," André Rieu will perform with his 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the world’s largest private orchestra, alongside several international vocal soloists. Audiences can expect a diverse program featuring timeless classical pieces, opera and operetta arias, film music, pop tunes, and, of course, his signature romantic waltzes, according to the organizers.

“I am absolutely thrilled to return to Romania! The warmth and appreciation of the Romanian audience never ceases to amaze me. I look forward to sharing my new show with all my fans. I can’t wait to create beautiful memories together in Cluj!” Rieu said, cited by News.ro.

Prices for the 2025 shows range from the VIP tickets at RON 760 (EUR 152) to category 4 at RON 290 (EUR 58). They will be available exclusively on Eventim.ro starting November 21, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andre Rieu on Facebook)