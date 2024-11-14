Events

Renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu to perform in Cluj-Napoca in 2025

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch classical music star André Rieu will return to Romania for two concerts at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on November 13 and 14, 2025.

Rieu’s concerts in Romania, where he enjoys a high degree of popularity, have set multiple attendance records. In 2015 and 2016, he performed nine sold-out shows in Bucharest’s Constitution Square for over 110,000 attendees. His 2019 and 2023 performances at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca also sold out nine times, drawing over 72,000 fans. 

Known as the "King of the Waltz," André Rieu will perform with his 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the world’s largest private orchestra, alongside several international vocal soloists. Audiences can expect a diverse program featuring timeless classical pieces, opera and operetta arias, film music, pop tunes, and, of course, his signature romantic waltzes, according to the organizers.

“I am absolutely thrilled to return to Romania! The warmth and appreciation of the Romanian audience never ceases to amaze me. I look forward to sharing my new show with all my fans. I can’t wait to create beautiful memories together in Cluj!” Rieu said, cited by News.ro.

Prices for the 2025 shows range from the VIP tickets at RON 760 (EUR 152) to category 4 at RON 290 (EUR 58). They will be available exclusively on Eventim.ro starting November 21, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andre Rieu on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Events

Renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu to perform in Cluj-Napoca in 2025

14 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dutch classical music star André Rieu will return to Romania for two concerts at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca on November 13 and 14, 2025.

Rieu’s concerts in Romania, where he enjoys a high degree of popularity, have set multiple attendance records. In 2015 and 2016, he performed nine sold-out shows in Bucharest’s Constitution Square for over 110,000 attendees. His 2019 and 2023 performances at BTarena in Cluj-Napoca also sold out nine times, drawing over 72,000 fans. 

Known as the "King of the Waltz," André Rieu will perform with his 60-member Johann Strauss Orchestra, the world’s largest private orchestra, alongside several international vocal soloists. Audiences can expect a diverse program featuring timeless classical pieces, opera and operetta arias, film music, pop tunes, and, of course, his signature romantic waltzes, according to the organizers.

“I am absolutely thrilled to return to Romania! The warmth and appreciation of the Romanian audience never ceases to amaze me. I look forward to sharing my new show with all my fans. I can’t wait to create beautiful memories together in Cluj!” Rieu said, cited by News.ro.

Prices for the 2025 shows range from the VIP tickets at RON 760 (EUR 152) to category 4 at RON 290 (EUR 58). They will be available exclusively on Eventim.ro starting November 21, 2024.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andre Rieu on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 November 2024
Transport
Vulcan opens Romania’s first LNG and BioLNG filling station in Arad county, more to follow
14 November 2024
Transport
Wizz Air announces new route, increased frequency as it adds 19th aircraft to Bucharest base
14 November 2024
Politics
Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu received by British counterpart Keir Starmer in London
14 November 2024
Macro
Romania’s Govt. publishes formula for EU-compliant minimum statutory wage
14 November 2024
Defense
Romanian lawmakers give final nod to USD 6 bln contract for F-35 fleet
14 November 2024
Environment
Romania's Romsilva to acquire 4,000 hectares of forest from private owner for EUR 22 mln
14 November 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Christmas markets
13 November 2024
Environment
EIB survey: Romanians say climate change is country’s second-biggest challenge after rising cost of living