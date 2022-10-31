Andre Rieu to return to Romania next spring for Cluj-Napoca concert

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Famous Dutch violinist Andre Rieu, together with his Johann Strauss Orchestra, will return to Romania in the spring of 2023 for a concert in Cluj-Napoca. The show is scheduled for March 3 at BT Arena.

“Andre Rieu, the famous violinist and composer who made classical music accessible to millions around the world and turned the waltz into an international sensation, returns to Cluj during his 2023 world tour,” the organizers said.

They also shared a video message of the artist on their Facebook page.

Andre Rieu previously played in Cluj-Napoca in 2019.

The tickets for next year’s concert will go on sale on Tuesday, November 1, exclusively on the Eventim.ro network.

(Photo source: CarolRobert | Dreamstime.com)