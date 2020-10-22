Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 13:08
Business

Romanian entrepreneur markets resorts as remote work locations

22 October 2020
Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the founder of the Eurolines group, plans to attract corporate employees working remotely to two resorts in the Danube Delta and Transylvania, where they can mix work and leisure activities.

The two resorts are Green Village in the Danube Delta, and Valea Verde, in Cund, a village in Mureș county. Anastasiu owns the four-star Green Village resort and is a shareholder of Valea Verde.

“Instead of work-from-home, we will have work-from-hotel, where, for a small sum, they can do the same work, just not closed off inside their apartments but by enjoying the fresh air and all the facilities they need – internet, Zoom, conference halls, etc. Besides work and meetings, they can fully enjoy nature,” Anastasiu said.

The two resorts have launched special offers for those who rent for at least 14 days. Access to the internet and conference centers is provided free of charge. The offers also include restaurant & bar and 'a la carte' menu discounts, while the clothes washing and ironing service is also free of charge.

The businessman says work from home can become increasingly stressful, while in a resort corporate employees can overcome this period more easily. 

(Photo courtesy of Eurolines)

Normal
