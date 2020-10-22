Romanian entrepreneur markets resorts as remote work locations

Romanian entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu, the founder of the Eurolines group, plans to attract corporate employees working remotely to two resorts in the Danube Delta and Transylvania, where they can mix work and leisure activities.

The two resorts are Green Village in the Danube Delta, and Valea Verde, in Cund, a village in Mureș county. Anastasiu owns the four-star Green Village resort and is a shareholder of Valea Verde.

“Instead of work-from-home, we will have work-from-hotel, where, for a small sum, they can do the same work, just not closed off inside their apartments but by enjoying the fresh air and all the facilities they need – internet, Zoom, conference halls, etc. Besides work and meetings, they can fully enjoy nature,” Anastasiu said.

The two resorts have launched special offers for those who rent for at least 14 days. Access to the internet and conference centers is provided free of charge. The offers also include restaurant & bar and 'a la carte' menu discounts, while the clothes washing and ironing service is also free of charge.

The businessman says work from home can become increasingly stressful, while in a resort corporate employees can overcome this period more easily.

(Photo courtesy of Eurolines)

[email protected]