Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:04
Business

Analysts improve forecast for Romania’s 2021 GDP

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR and ING Bank, two of the biggest financial groups in Romania, significantly improved their forecasts for the country's 2021 GDP growth in response to the above-expectations GDP growth announced by the National Statistics Institute (INS) in Q4 2020.

"We have revised up this year's economic growth forecast to +4.2% from +2.7% mainly due to the statistically significant effect that the advance at the end of 2020 has on the GDP in 2021," BCR says in its note.

Statistically, however, high base effects such as those created by surprisingly strong growth in 2020 should be negative and not positive on future growth rates.

"BCR maintained one of the most pessimistic projections in the market, though. The economic growth in the last quarter of 2020 compared to the previous one (+5.3%) was well above our estimate and the median of the Bloomberg survey of +0.5%," BCR chief economist Ciprian Dascalu wrote in a note to investors.

He argued that the outstanding growth in Q4 came after weaker-than-expected recovery in Q3 and this might explain the "surprisingly good performance in the last quarter of last year.  

ING Bank also increased its 3.7% estimate for Romania's 2021 growth to 5.5% while maintaining the forecast for 2022 at 5.0%.

"Due to the significant carryover effect created by this fourth-quarter growth, the outlook for 2021 GDP is definitely shaping up to be much better than before. Looking beyond statistical effects, we believe that there are good prospects to see the economy back to pre-crisis levels as early as the third quarter of 2021," says ING Bank chief economist Valentin Tataru.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:04
Business

Analysts improve forecast for Romania’s 2021 GDP

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR and ING Bank, two of the biggest financial groups in Romania, significantly improved their forecasts for the country's 2021 GDP growth in response to the above-expectations GDP growth announced by the National Statistics Institute (INS) in Q4 2020.

"We have revised up this year's economic growth forecast to +4.2% from +2.7% mainly due to the statistically significant effect that the advance at the end of 2020 has on the GDP in 2021," BCR says in its note.

Statistically, however, high base effects such as those created by surprisingly strong growth in 2020 should be negative and not positive on future growth rates.

"BCR maintained one of the most pessimistic projections in the market, though. The economic growth in the last quarter of 2020 compared to the previous one (+5.3%) was well above our estimate and the median of the Bloomberg survey of +0.5%," BCR chief economist Ciprian Dascalu wrote in a note to investors.

He argued that the outstanding growth in Q4 came after weaker-than-expected recovery in Q3 and this might explain the "surprisingly good performance in the last quarter of last year.  

ING Bank also increased its 3.7% estimate for Romania's 2021 growth to 5.5% while maintaining the forecast for 2022 at 5.0%.

"Due to the significant carryover effect created by this fourth-quarter growth, the outlook for 2021 GDP is definitely shaping up to be much better than before. Looking beyond statistical effects, we believe that there are good prospects to see the economy back to pre-crisis levels as early as the third quarter of 2021," says ING Bank chief economist Valentin Tataru.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Antonyesse/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop